15,206 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA increased its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock opened at $321.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.