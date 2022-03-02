Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1 Million in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSM. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 49.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:KSM opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $12.99.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
