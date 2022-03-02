Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,611 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of American Equity Investment Life worth $8,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.20. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.24). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

