Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,010,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,432,000 after purchasing an additional 87,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,491,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,331,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,131,000 after acquiring an additional 193,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,626,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,572,000 after acquiring an additional 615,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,417,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,379,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.86 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

