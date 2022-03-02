Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $802,000 Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,030,000 after purchasing an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $801,323,000 after purchasing an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after purchasing an additional 83,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,763,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $557.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $642.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $656.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 31.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In related news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total transaction of $4,176,354.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total value of $183,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,122 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,022. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.