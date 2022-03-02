Balyasny Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 484,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $179,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 49.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,831,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 602,434 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 251,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 95.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 497.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. IMAX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

