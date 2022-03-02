First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $134,000 Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $348,247.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

