Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 309,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,912 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Cannae worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cannae by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 8.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 10.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $122,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.