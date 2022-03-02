First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 349 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Monro were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Monro alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.18.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.