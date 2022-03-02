First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $124,000 Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 60.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Caesarstone by 225.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

CSTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of CSTE opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $417.76 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.23. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Profile (Get Rating)

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.