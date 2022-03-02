Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases New Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 1.46. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.39.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

