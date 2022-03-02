West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $568,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,260,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $534,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 615,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,458,000 after purchasing an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 572,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $381.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

