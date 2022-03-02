Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $124,000 Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KBWY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 33,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.
KBWY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,849. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $26.43.
