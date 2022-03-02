Beacon Financial Group Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 144,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,461,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,580,000 after buying an additional 916,661 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.60.

Analog Devices stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.68. The stock had a trading volume of 12,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,581. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 95.60%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

