1,500 Shares in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.35. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

