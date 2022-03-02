Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Freshpet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. 4,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,792. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.04 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

