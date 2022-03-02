Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 120,000 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,015,156 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PG&E by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,794,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 456.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,923,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,505 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Shares of PCG opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

