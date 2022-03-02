Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $5.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

