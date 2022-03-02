Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $11.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRMK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 924,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 263,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 213,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

