Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Nelnet stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $99.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.27. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Nelnet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

