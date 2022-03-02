Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Bought by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 166.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.40 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.62 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.