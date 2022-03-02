Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $2.76 Million Holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,273 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAHC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth $4,875,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter worth about $4,880,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

KAHC stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.