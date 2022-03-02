Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302,714 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.34% of Evolent Health worth $9,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVH. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, raised their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,971. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVH opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

