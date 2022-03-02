Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.74 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,454,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,031,000 after buying an additional 204,808 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.6% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TNF LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.02.

NYSE:XOM opened at $79.17 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

