Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.51% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.23 million, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $25.06.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.07). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

