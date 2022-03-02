Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,215,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Takeda Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

TAK stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.88. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

