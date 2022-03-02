Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.05.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

