B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend payment by 0.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 86.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.5%.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.35. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $36.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in B&G Foods by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

