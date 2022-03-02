Fulton Bank N.A. Has $609,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 36.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $136,417,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $139.71 on Wednesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

