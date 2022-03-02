Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 5,223 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,517,000 after acquiring an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after acquiring an additional 113,154 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.41.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $107.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $85.84 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.944 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.