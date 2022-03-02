Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Argus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Argus from $350.00 to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $280.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.55.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $122.76 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $440.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.06.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total transaction of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,252,000 after acquiring an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 114,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

