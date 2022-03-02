Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,793 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 51,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Southern by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Southern by 28.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,743,000 after purchasing an additional 258,872 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $57,821.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,795 shares of company stock valued at $6,802,073 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $57.02 and a 12 month high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

