Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 12,296 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 123.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $67.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

