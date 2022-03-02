Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently -211.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.