Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys 50 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $872.36 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $964.23 and its 200 day moving average is $924.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock worth $1,770,791,772. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

