Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.42. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.17 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

