Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of nCino by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,202,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,981 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the third quarter valued at about $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,767,000 after purchasing an additional 931,296 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in nCino by 224.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,934,000 after purchasing an additional 495,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,799,000 after buying an additional 270,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get nCino alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.85.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 1.17. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino Profile (Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.