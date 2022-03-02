Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 952.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.44. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

