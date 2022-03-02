FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,107 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 125.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 108,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of BATS:QDEC opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.