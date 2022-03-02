TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Stock Price Up 7.5%

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $14.74. 2,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 260,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 4th quarter worth $43,949,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,075,000. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

