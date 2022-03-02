Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $146.53 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $146,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 870.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

