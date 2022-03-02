Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in LTC Properties by 89.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 66,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 63.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.91. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.