iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $604,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 52,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJT opened at $122.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.