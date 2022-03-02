The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,434 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,578 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $58,226,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,293,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,021,932,000 after buying an additional 957,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,545,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,344,000 after purchasing an additional 748,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

