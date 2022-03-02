Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,445,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,151 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,589,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,161,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,690,000 after buying an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $98.09 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.78 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

