Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 132,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after buying an additional 48,274 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $32,029,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in Twilio by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 6,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.56.

TWLO opened at $166.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.00 and a 12-month high of $418.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock worth $12,118,950 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

