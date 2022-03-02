The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lowered by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 47.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 258,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 83,351 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $388,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 512.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 106,699 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 66.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 52,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $112.33 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.12.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.