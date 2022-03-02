Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down C$1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$65.78. The company had a trading volume of 235,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,250. The stock has a market cap of C$29.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$58.02 and a 1 year high of C$89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$67.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$83.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$66.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$91.00.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Director James D. Nasso sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.12, for a total value of C$291,919.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$711,120.60. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 3,200 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$64.23 per share, with a total value of C$205,532.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 153,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,872,189.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,745.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

