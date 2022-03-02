UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. UWM has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Get UWM alerts:

In other news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of UWM by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of UWM by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of UWM by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWMC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Barclays cut UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

About UWM (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.