Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 33,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 643,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.
Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $685.25 million, a PE ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44.
Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)
Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.
