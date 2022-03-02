Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.40. Approximately 33,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 643,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $685.25 million, a PE ratio of 438.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 411.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

